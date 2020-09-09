Battle dark circles with Eminence Organic’s Wild Plum Eyecream

Lockdown and the crisis over the last six months has meant many of us are suffering from sleeping difficulties and this can result in dark circles under our eyes.

But genetics are the biggest culprit of dark under eye circles. Hereditary traits that range from darker pigmentation to slower circulation and thin or pale skin can accentuate that purple tinge beneath your lids.

While you can’t control the existence of dark circles, Eminence’s Wild Plum Eye Cream can help minimise their appearance. The iron-rich plum in this rejuvenating eye cream brightens the look of the skin, giving it a more radiant and revitalised appearance. A natural anti-inflammatory, plum contains mineral nutrients that stimulate circulation, improving blood flow and reducing the appearance of darkness caused by poor drainage. The result: eyes that appear brighter and re-energised.

This product does cost €71 but by using only small amounts this eyecream is very economical and will last over a year.

Key Ingredients:

Wild Plum Juice: brightens the look of skin and soothes the look of skin irritations

Shea Butter: moisturises and repairs the look of skin

Grape Oil: contains antioxidants that deliver hydration

Calendula Extract: soothes and tones the skin's appearance

Green Tea: high in antioxidants, polyphenols, flavonoids, and vitamins for youthful-looking skin

Horse Chestnut: toning and tightening

BioComplex: a booster of antioxidants, Coenzyme Q10, and Alpha Lipoic Acid to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and improve the appearance of skin

Evening Primrose: softens and soothes the appearance of skin

The product will help hydrate and comfort your skin. The visible signs of ageing appear reduced and skin texture appears firm and supple. As well as all of that, the eye area appears radiant and revitalised and the appearance of skin irritations are reduced and soothed.

The new Eminence Organic's Wild Plum Eyecream is €71.00 and available from the Eminence website.