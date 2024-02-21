Barry Keoghan speaks out about wanting son to be ‘proud of him’

Barry Keoghan has been opening up about his son Brando.

The Saltburn actor welcomed his little one into the world with his ex-girlfriend Alyson Kierans in August 2022.

Now, Barry has spoken out about wanting to be ‘the best person’ for Brando and explains why it's ‘important’ that his son is ‘proud of him’.

During an interview with Vanity Fair, the 31-year-old also chatted about his hopes for the future with his son, revealing Brando has ‘a lot to live up to’.

The dad-of-one admitted, “He has a lot to live up to, I tell you. It’s great. I’ve seen him two days ago, and I spent some really good quality time with him. I’ve seen him grow. He’s amazing”.

“You see little resemblances and little characteristics coming through, and it’s just beautiful. It’s a new territory for me, and I want to be the best person for him”.

Barry went on to say, “It’s a very important thing for me – for him to be able to grow up and be proud of his daddy, and to lean on his daddy”.

“And if he has questions or anything, I’m always there for him in that sense of learning and growing with him and failing”.

After picking up a wolf stuffed toy, Keoghan goes on to add, “I’ve got his little wolf here, innit? He’s young, but he’s full of cheekiness already”.

“His smile breaks my heart. When he makes eye contact with you, you just melt”.

The Banshees of Inisherin star recently opened up to GQ about the birth of his son during the production of Saltburn.

He said, “It was probably the best time of my life, to be quite fair. Havin’ a baby boy, and leadin’ a movie. It was the best time of my life, I must say – yeah”.

“I can’t get the little boy off my mind. It’s beautiful. Y’know, it’s crazy, but when he looks at you, you feel like the most important person in the world”.

Barry sweetly added, “That’s the effect he has on me. He smiles at you and you’re like, ‘Wow, you're smiling at me like that? I don't deserve that, but anyways, thanks.’”