Barretstown announces ‘Climb Every Mountain Challenge’

Barretstown is calling on the Irish public to take part in the Climb Every Mountain Challenge in aid of the children’s charity. Barretstown offers free, specially designed camps and programmes for children and their families living with a serious illness.

The Climb Every Mountain Challenge asks supporters to climb a mountain for Barretstown during the months of May and June, as an individual, team or a company. Climbers have a choice of mountains, ranging in height so there is something for all ages and fitness abilities. Participants can pick a target mountain or distance within their own county, taking the challenge outside. Alternatively, climbing that mountain can also be achieved virtually in the comfort of one’s home, apartment block, office building.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis the charity has had to cancel or postpone all of its key fundraising initiatives. These events provide crucial income for Barretstown which relies on the public to provide 98% of the funds that make their work possible. As a result, in 2020 the charity suffered an income shortfall of €1,000,000 but still managed to serve 6,915 children and family members. However, there are still over 10,700 children and family members waiting to be served through Barretstown’s traditional in person programmes and this is why they are raising much needed funds.

Speaking about the fundraiser, Dee Ahearn, Chief Executive at Barretstown, said: “Barretstown is doing everything it can to continue to support vulnerable children during this very challenging time. The COVID-19 crisis has meant that children with a serious illness, like those who come to Barretstown, who are immune compromised, are even more isolated. They need Barretstown’s therapeutic programmes now more than ever. The Climb Every Mountain Challenge is now in its second year and it has proved an extremely popular fundraising event for the organisation. It is always a memorable and wonderful experience for everyone involved. I would like to thank and applaud all those who have taken part and continue to take part. Your support is so appreciated.”

For more information or to register for the event, visit https://www.barretstown.org/ or contact fundraising@barretstown.org.