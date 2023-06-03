Barefoot Beach Sports return for the biggest beach Party of the year

Barefoot Wine and Sea Sessions, Ireland's only festival in Ireland to feature Beach Sports, have announced the highly anticipated return of the incredibly popular Barefoot Beach Sports. This year's Barefoot beach sports fanatics set to join Sea Sessions headliners Kasabian, Becky Hill and The Coronas at the biggest beach party weekend of the year from 16-18th June 2023.

An annual part of Sea Sessions, Barefoot Beach Sports is sponsored by Barefoot Wine and features Volleyball, Soccer, Rugby, Frisbee and Yoga. Barefoot Beach Sports are open to all Sea Sessions festival goers from teams to individuals – and while people may get competitive, the events are run in the festival spirit, which makes having a laugh a top priority! Barefoot Beach Sports has grown every year at Sea Sessions with each beach sport becoming its own mini festival, with Barefoot wine, the main sponsors, helping grow the event over the last 14 years.

Speaking about the upcoming Barefoot Beach Sports, Philip Lynch, Country Manager for Ireland for E&J Gallo Wines said 'Once again this year, all proceeds for Barefoot Beach Sports will go to our charity partners and the event hosts Liquid Therapy, a multi award winning charity with its base in South Donegal, Ireland. Barefoot Wine has proudly supported Liquid Therapy since their inception nearly 9 years ago. They provide a supported environment that enables individuals to experience the physical and therapeutic benefits of the surf and ocean.”

Tom Losey, CEO of Liquid Therapy said: “Since connecting with Barefoot Wine through Sea Sessions 9 years ago, they have provided over €25,000 worth of funding and support. Without them Liquid Therapy would not be able to continue removing all barriers to access and inclusion in the office. This year Liquid Therapy will be delivering over 2,000 sessions to over 500 individuals living with a diagnosis. Sea Sessions’ Barefoot Beach Sports is such a highlight of ours each year and truly kicks off the Summer in the best possible way!”

BAREFOOT BEACH SPORTS

Barefoot Tag Rugby and Barefoot Soccer

The Barefoot Tag Rugby and Barefoot Soccer events run on the Saturday of the festival on the Surfers Village beside Waterworld. 5 minutes’ walk from the festival site. Each tournament is delivered in a knockout format with the two highest scoring teams also progressing to the second round. Tickets for the Festival in 2023are up for grabs for the winners of each event. All proceeds go to Barefoot Wine charity partners and event hosts Liquid Therapy.

Beach Volleyball

Beach Volleyball is hosted by Beach Volleyball Ireland. Beach Volleyball Ireland will be running a mixture of display games and workshops. The Beach Volleyball will take place on the Main Beach in Bundoran right in front of the festival site. There will be open courts for those that want to give it a go and we will run a social competition on the Sunday. For those interested in getting involved come to the Main Beach area on Saturday and register,

Beach Frisbee

Beach Frisbee will be run similar to the Beach Volleyball with display games and workshops on the Saturday on the Main beach and a social competition on the Sunday. If interested in getting involved come and meet the crew who will be setting up on the Main Beach from 11am on the Saturday.

Beach Yoga

Beach yoga sessions take place on Main Beach (between Lifeguard flags) where your group session is hosted by qualified yoga instructors. Registration is at 10:30 with the session running from 11:00 to 12:00. Participants must supply their own mat or towel

This will be the 14th Festival for Sea Sessions having started way back in 2008. The whole party takes place right by the beach and has hosted some of the biggestInternational acts on the circuit including the likes of Bastille, Dermot Kennedy, Paul Weller, Clean Bandit and Picture This to name but a few.

For more information about the Barefoot Beach Sports events, visit www.seasessions.com.