Barbie’s Simu Liu speaks out about viral moment with Ryan Gosling

Simu Liu has finally addressed rumours about a rift with co-star Ryan Gosling!

The two Canadian actors are currently starring in the number one movie in the world – Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.

However, despite the huge success that the live-action film has been receiving, fans have been wondering if there has been animosity behind-the-scenes.

A few weeks ago, Ryan and Simu – who play rival Kens in the movie – travelled to their native Canada to attend a press event in Toronto.

In a brief clip that has since gone viral, the two stars can be seen posing for photographers on the pink carpet.

An awkward moment was then speculated by fans, as it appeared as though Ryan didn’t want his co-star to have his hand on his back.

After a few days of swirling rumours, Simu has now taken to social media to address fans' burning theories.

On his Instagram stories, the 34-year-old shared a sweet snap of the two Kens beaming on the pink carpet together.

Credit: Simu Liu Instagram

“I’d beach off with this Kenadian again in a heartbeat,” Simu promised in his caption, before going on to respond to the rumours.

“He is the best human in every way, especially when he jokes around with us on the carpet and on set, infecting all of us with his kenergy,” he continued.

Simu finished off his message by referring to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, which has prevented the Barbie cast and crew from further promoting their film.

“Now let’s get back to the issues that matter, like supporting our striking actors and writers fighting for fair wages!” he exclaimed.

Barbie was released in cinemas last Friday (July 21) and has since gone on to be a huge hit with audiences, with many of them choosing to wear signature pink clothing to screenings.

On its opening weekend, Barbie, which stars Margot Robbie in the titular role, recorded an eye-watering $337M in cinema ticket sales worldwide.