Brill! Barbie has released heroic dolls for International Women’s Day

Our hopes and dreams are often moulded by what we see as children, from images we notice on the TV to the toys that we used to play with.

Barbie just announced that they're releasing over a dozen new dolls of incredible female role models in order to show young girls that they can be anything. We love this celebration of heroic women!

The dolls are coming out in honour of International Women's Day tomorrow, Barbie has noted, and they have said on Twitter that 'we are committed to shining a light on empowering female role models past and present in an effort to inspire more girls'.

So who are these wonderful women we'll see as Barbies now? In the realm of sports, we have Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim, boxing champ Nicola Adams Obe, fencing champion Ibtihaj Muhammad, Olympic volleyball player Hui Ruoqi, Italian soccer player Sara Gama, and gymnastics champ Gabby Douglas.

Mini me’s jab is on point #InternationalWomenDay pic.twitter.com/IhMlHboNky — Nicola Adams (@NicolaAdamsOBE) 6 March 2018

As far as the arts go, the legendary Frida Kahlo, filmmaker Patty Jenkins, journalist Martyna Wojciechowska, principal ballerina Misty Copeland, actress and philanthropist Xiaotong Guan, film director Ava Duvernay, prima ballerina Yuan Yuan Tan, and designer and entrepreneur Leyla Piedayesh are all represented.

As well, Bindi Irwin will have her own doll in recognition of her conservationist efforts. Aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart, model and body activist Ashley Graham, NASA mathematician and physicist Katherine Johnson, and renowned chef Hélène Darroze are all going to be in Barbie form to give little girls diverse role models to look up to.

The campaign also encourages others to share their own heroes with the hashtag #MoreRoleModels.

Some of the women recognised took to social media to share the joy they felt at being represented as Barbies.

Misty Copeland even shared her own role model, writing on Twitter, "Excited that @Barbie is celebrating #InternationalWomensDay by honoring global role models, because you can't be what you can't see. My role model is ballerina Raven Wilkinson. Who is yours? Share with #MoreRoleModels!"

Can't express how totally mind blowing and delightful it is to have your childhood favorite resemble you!! Thank you @Barbie, for this incredible honor, and for celebrating all kinds of women, everywhere. What a great way to inspire the girls of tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/X5FteJQltn — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) 6 March 2018

"Ahh! I'm so happy to be honoured as a @Barbie Shero alongside these incredible women! #InternationalWomensDay #Barbie," Chloe Kim tweeted excitedly.

Her Twitter feed certainly made her one of the most relatable athletes during the 2018 Winter Olympics when the 17-year-old shared on the social media site that she wanted ice cream in between qualifying runs.

Patty Jenkins, who made Time's shortlist for 2017 Person of the Year, tweeted, "Congrats to these incredible women. So honoured to share this moment with you!"

We are so proud of these women and happy to celebrate our heroes in the lead-up to International Women's Day!

Who are your role models?