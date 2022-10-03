Barack Obama shares heartfelt message to Michelle on 30th anniversary

Barack and Michelle Obama have been married for an incredible 30 years and are celebrating their Pearl wedding anniversary today.

The former president marked the special day by posting a heartfelt tribute to his wife on Instagram, for his 35.4M followers to see.

Barack shared a collection of photos of the couple at the beach, their names written in the sand, and a black and white shot of the pair on their big day.

The 61-year-old captioned the sweet post, “Mich, After 30 years, I’m not sure why you look exactly the same and I don’t. I do know that I won the lottery that day- that I couldn’t have asked for a better life partner. Happy anniversary, sweetheart!”.

58-year-old Michelle also penned an adorable tribute to her husband, alongside other photos of them on the beach and after having tied the knot.

The mum-of-two wrote, “Happy anniversary to the man I love! These last 30 years have been an adventure, and I’m grateful to have you by my side”.

“Here’s to a lifetime together. I love you, @barackobama”, she added.

Followers of the couple headed to the comments of each post to congratulate them on hitting this huge milestone in their marriage.

One fan wrote, “What a blessing! Happy anniversary. I wish you both a lifetime of happiness, blessings, and abundance”. “Happy Anniversary You Two! God’s continued Blessings Upon You! Enjoy your Special Day”, said another.

A third fan added, “Happy Anniversary President Barack Obama and Mrs. Michelle Obama! ENJOY your lovely day!”.

Barack and Michelle tied the knot on October 3, 1992 in Chicago, after three years of dating, surrounded by many friends and family.

The couple went on to welcome two daughters together- 23-year-old Malia and 20-year-old Sasha, before Obama became president of the US in 2009.