IBTS to lift ban on blood donations from people who lived in UK

The ban on blood donations from people who lived in the UK between 1980 and 1996 is set to be lifted. The ban was put in place during an epidemic of Mad Cow Disease.

An estimated 10,000 people were banned from donating blood during the time.

It is understood that the ban, which was introduced in 2004, will be lifted on October 7.

The removal of this ban means there will be an influx of eligible donors. The Irish Blood Transfusion Service believe their donations could increase by 10 percent after the ban is removed.

By donating blood you can help people live happier and healthier lives. Thousands of people need blood in Ireland’s hospitals, especially those who are undergoing surgery, recovering from cancer or have been in a serious accident.

