Bake these delicious gluten free Blueberry Muffins using Odlums GF flour
Odlums, Ireland’s number one brand for home baking, has answered baker’s prayers, launching the long-awaited Gluten Free Cream Plain and Self-Raising Flour. With 1 in every 100 people in Ireland having coeliac disease, Odlums understands the importance of offering a high-quality gluten-free alternative to those with dietary restrictions and preferences. Odlums Gluten Free Cream Plain Flour and Gluten Free Self Raising Flour are available now in selected retailers for RRP €3.49.
Creating a delicious taste, and premium quality baking results, Odlums Gluten Free Cream Plain and Self-Raising Flour is made from gluten free and wheat free ingredients. Included within the Free From category, Odlums is proud to offer a high-quality gluten free flour to the market, making baking accessible and enjoyable for all!
Why not try these delicious Gluten Free Blueberry Muffins from Odlums for yourself!
What you need:
- 175g Odlums Gluten Free Self-Raising Flour
- 125g caster sugar
- 125g butter, softened
- 2 eggs
- 30ml / 2 TBSP water
- 125g blueberries
How to:
- Pre-heat oven to 200˚C Fan.
- Put 12 paper cases into a bun tray.
- Add all the ingredients to a mixing bowl and beat all the ingredients together using an electric mixer, until a smooth fluffy batter has formed.
- Stir in the blueberries.
- Put heaped teaspoons of batter into bun cases making sure not to overfill the cases.
- Place the tray on the middle shelf of the oven and bake for 20 minutes or until golden brown.
- Remove from oven and cool on a wire tray.
For more information and allergen information, please visit Odlums.ie, the new Gluten Free Cream and Self-Raising Flour is available now in selected retailers.