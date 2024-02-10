Bake these delicious gluten free Blueberry Muffins using Odlums GF flour

Odlums, Ireland’s number one brand for home baking, has answered baker’s prayers, launching the long-awaited Gluten Free Cream Plain and Self-Raising Flour. With 1 in every 100 people in Ireland having coeliac disease, Odlums understands the importance of offering a high-quality gluten-free alternative to those with dietary restrictions and preferences. Odlums Gluten Free Cream Plain Flour and Gluten Free Self Raising Flour are available now in selected retailers for RRP €3.49.

Creating a delicious taste, and premium quality baking results, Odlums Gluten Free Cream Plain and Self-Raising Flour is made from gluten free and wheat free ingredients. Included within the Free From category, Odlums is proud to offer a high-quality gluten free flour to the market, making baking accessible and enjoyable for all!

Why not try these delicious Gluten Free Blueberry Muffins from Odlums for yourself!

What you need:

175g Odlums Gluten Free Self-Raising Flour

125g caster sugar

125g butter, softened

2 eggs

30ml / 2 TBSP water

125g blueberries

How to:

Pre-heat oven to 200˚C Fan.

Put 12 paper cases into a bun tray.

Add all the ingredients to a mixing bowl and beat all the ingredients together using an electric mixer, until a smooth fluffy batter has formed.

Stir in the blueberries.

Put heaped teaspoons of batter into bun cases making sure not to overfill the cases.

Place the tray on the middle shelf of the oven and bake for 20 minutes or until golden brown.

Remove from oven and cool on a wire tray.

For more information and allergen information, please visit Odlums.ie, the new Gluten Free Cream and Self-Raising Flour is available now in selected retailers.