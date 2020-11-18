Bake Off’s Laura Adlington shuts down cruel trolls on social media

Fans of The Great British Bake Off have been glued to their screens since the start of the season, tuning in each week, eager to see this year's batch of home-bakers bake up a storm and compete in signature dishes, technical challenges and show-stopper bakes, all for the coveted Great British Bake Off title.

However, it seems some viewers might be taking things a little too seriously. After an excellent semi-final episode last night it was revealed that Hermine was eliminated, meaning that our three Bake Off finalists would be Dave, Peter and Laura.

While Laura's Black-Forest-Gateua show-stopper cube cakes might have looked like a disaster, both of the judges agreed that the taste was exceptional. Meanwhile Hermine's semi-final showstopper could not have gone any worse, resulting in her being the one to leave the Bake Off tent.

This left many devoted viewers quite baffled and enraged, seen as Hermine won Star Baker, two weeks in a row, arguing that Laura has been scraping by time and time again.

After receiving quite a lot of hurtful comments from cruel trolls on social media, Laura took matters into her own hands. "It's ok to be sad that your favourite person didn't go through, but please remember it's not my fault." she wrote on Twitter.

"I don't make the decisions. GBBO is all about kindness and I haven't seen much of that on here," she added.

Asking people to think before they post hateful things on the internet, Laura then went on to say, "It's easy to sit there on your sofa and judge. But I am a real person with feelings. Please take a moment to consider your words before you judge someone you've never met and whose food you've never tasted."

Meanwhile, fellow Bake Off finalist Dave Friday also came to Laura's defence. The new dad took to Instagram, writing, "It's such a shame to see how nasty people can be online. Everyone needs to remember that it's only a baking show."

"The show is based on how well you did on the day and not a reflection on previous weeks. A passing comment to you could have a lasting effect on a person's mental health. I'm asking everyone to please #BeKind."

Other Bake Off contestants from previous series agreed with Dave in the comments, including 2018's winner Rahul Mandal who wrote, "So very well said Dave! The unnecessary rudeness and unkindness hurts us all! To everyone, Please please please try to understand one thing, you don't have to hate other bakers to support your favourite baker!!"

Another Bake Off alum, Candice Brown agreed, "Literally battling this on Twitter right now!!!!"

Another 2018 Bake Off contestant, Dan Beasley Harling echoed this sentiment, as he commented, "Well said, Dave. A smart move skipping Twitter for the time being – it’s absolutely hellish while the series is on. It’s a lot friendlier when the series is over."