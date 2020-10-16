Bake Off’s Dave Friday welcomes the birth of his first child

Huge congratulations to Bake Off's Dave Friday who has welcomed the birth of his first child with girlfriend Stacey Valentine.

The happy couple are now the proud parents to their beautiful baby boy, who they've adorably named Ronnie.

"The wait is finally over! We’re thrilled to welcome little Ronnie to the world," Dave announced on Instagram on Thursday, before sweetly adding, "So excited to start the next chapter of our lives."

In the photos attached to the post, Dave is cradling his son in his arms while he a Stacey beam at the camera. In the following pics, baby Ronnie is seen taking after his baking obsessed dad, with a whisk in hand.

Dave made sure to keep his 4.5K followers in the loop, posting a picture of himself and girlfriend Stacey when she hit the 40 week point of pregnancy at the end of September.

"40 week bump picture. Still no sign of little one," Dave wrote alongside an image of him cradling Stacey's growing bump.

Now that the Bake Off contestant has finally become a dad nearly three weeks later, fans, friends and family rushed to the comment section to wish the baker congratulations.

Bake Off newbie, Matt Lucas was one of the first to comment, writing, "waaaaaaaaah! CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!!"

Other Bake Off alums were eager to contribute too, with Kim-Joy writing, "Awwww Ronnie and the whisk. Little baker already! What a cutie," followed by three heart emojis.

Meanwhile, last year's winner, Rahul Mandal exclaimed, "Awww!! Isn't he just adorable! I think he is going to be as handsome as you!!