Bake Off star Luis Troyano sadly passes away from cancer at age 48

Great British Bake Off star, Luis Troyano has passed away at the age of 48, after losing his battle with oesophageal cancer.

The heartbreaking news was just announced by his agent, Anne Kibel, who made a sad statement on Twitter today. “Sadly, my lovely client lost his brave fight against Oesophageal cancer last week,” she wrote.

Originally a graphic designer, Luis took part in season 14 of Bake Off, making it all the way to the final. Since then he’s gone on to do so much more, including appearances on BBC's Breakfast Show and BBC Good Food, as well as writing and publishing his own cookbook, Bake It Great.

“A fantastic man with a love of baking that saw him get to the finals of GBBO, write a wonderful book, Bake It Great and do so much more. Always in our thoughts,” the statement continued.

Fellow Bake Off contestants took to social media to share their sadness after hearing the news, and celebrate the wonderful life which Luis lived to the fullest.

“Baking something special today in memory of our beloved baker and friend, @luistroyano, who sadly lost his battle with cancer last week. A true gent with the biggest laugh, you will be so missed – an honour to share that tent with you, King Luis,” Martha Collison wrote.

Meanwhile, fellow baker Chetna Makan wrote, “hope you get to play the best music and bake the most precise cakes up there!”

A Just Giving donation page was created on behalf of Luis, in aid of Macmillan cancer support. The beautiful words written at the top of the donation page read, “Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.”

“This page has been set up for Macmillan Cancer Support but in truth, Luis gave a big thank you to everyone involved in his care,” the message continued.

“In Luis' own words.. ‘A special thank you to Macmillan Cancer Support, East Cheshire Hospice and the NHS including Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust, The Christie NHS Foundation Trust and Stockport NHS Foundation Trust for trying to save my life and their tireless work to try and eliminate cancer’.”

“‘But more importantly a massive thank you to all the amazing professionals who really did try their absolute best for me, showed me absolute compassion and gave me more time than what was seemingly possible. I thank you sincerely’,” the statement concluded.

To donate to the Just Giving page, click here.