Bake Off is going to be back on our screens later this month

That's right bakers — our beloved Great British Bake Off is going to be back on our screens in a matter of weeks.

Fans of the show will be delighted to hear that we finally have a release date, and it's much sooner than we thought. The deliciously addictive show announced on social media this afternoon that the release date for series 11 will be Tuesday September 22.

"Put a little love in your tart. Join us on Tuesday 22nd September for the return of The Great British Bake Off! #GBBO," they wrote, accompanied by a new photo of the judges and presenters, including Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Noel Fielding and newcomer, Matt Lucas.

This welcome news comes just a month after the latest series wrapped filming, having to make major adjustments due to Covid-19. According to Kieran Smith, Creative Director for Love Productions, the production company behind Bake Off, the entire cast and crew had to isolate separately for nine days and take three tests for coronavirus, before they all formed a bubble together, isolating in a hotel rented by production in the South-East.

The cast, crew, hotel staff, around 20 children, chaperones and dog walkers, all stayed in lockdown together for over six weeks of filming, in order to avoid having to social distance.

“It was a massive operation, we even [built] 12 practice kitchens for the bakers to use on their days off. It felt like the safest place in Britain,” described Smith.

By the sounds of it, this year's Great British Bake Off is going to be like none other before. Make sure to mark your calendars and tune into Channel 4, at 8pm on September 22.