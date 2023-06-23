Bake Off fans react as THIS Hollywood couple visits the tent

Fans of The Great British Bake Off are convinced that they know who will be appearing in the next celebrity edition!

Hollywood couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have confirmed that they recently visited the iconic Bake Off tent.

Filming for this year’s series is already underway, and is due to launch on Channel 4 in September.

However, it seems as though filming has hit fever pitch with The Proposal star Ryan choosing to visit the grounds of Welford Park in Berkshire, where the Bake Off set is located. To the delight of many, he also took his wife, Gossip Girl actress Blake with him.

Credit: Ryan Reynolds Instagram

Taking to social media earlier today, the 46-year-old delighted fans when he shared a snap of himself with judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, with the white tent visible behind them.

“A full and unconditional hug of pure serotonin,” Ryan wrote in his caption.

Paul also chose to share the post to his own Instagram account, with the caption: “Prue and I catching up with @vancityreynolds … #legend.”

Credit: Paul Hollywood Instagram

Following the reveal of Ryan’s set visit, the 57-year-old baker went on to share that Blake also made it to the Bake Off set.

“Sorry Prue, Blake (@blakelively) has taken your seat… welcome to cake corner Blake,” he joked, alongside a photo of himself and Blake sitting inside the tent.

Many Bake Off viewers have since taken the Hollywood couple’s visit as a sign that they might feature in the next series of Celebrity Bake Off.

Credit: Paul Hollywood Instagram

“Please say they are doing a Bake Off special…. we need a couples special!!!!” one fan replied.

“I swear to god if you are on one of the special edition episodes I will lose my mind,” another exclaimed.

Blake and Ryan have spoken about their love of Bake Off in the past, with the Deadpool actor telling People in 2019: “It’s a nice thing to watch at night. Everybody on the show is nice to each other, which I find refreshing.”