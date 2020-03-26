You gotta try Baileys Chocolate strawberries & cream chocolate egg

We’ll all totally deserve to spoil our loved ones, and indeed ourselves, this Easter and that just got easier with the exciting launch of the brand-new Baileys Strawberries & Cream Chocolate Egg (RRP €12). Its melt-in-the-mouth, creamy white chocolate shell is complete with a fruity explosion of dried strawberry pieces, creating a beautiful sweet sensation.

The irresistible egg also comes with four luscious milk chocolate hearts, filled with a dreamy truffle filling that perfectly blends the fresh, sumptuous taste of strawberries with light and creamy vanilla, together with the luxurious taste of Baileys Original Irish Cream. Chocolate lovers will be delighted with this delicious match made in heaven!

Lovers of Baileys, will also enjoy the Baileys Salted Caramel Egg (RRP €12) which combines a silky, milk chocolate shell speckled with crunchy salted caramel pieces throughout. This melt in the mouth egg is presented with six irresistible gold-shimmer chocolates; a crisp milk chocolate exterior filled with an oozing salted caramel centre.

Katie Byrne, Brand Manager, Lir Chocolates commented: “Our Strawberries & Cream Baileys Chocolates proved to be a big hit when we launched them earlier this year, so extending that winning flavour combination to an Easter Egg was an easy decision. Our Baileys Salted Caramel Egg is also returning again, due to popular demand.

"We’re conscious that in these especially difficult times, we’ll all want to spread a little joy and spoil our loved ones this Easter, and we’re delighted to help with that!”

Baileys Easter Eggs are available in Supervalu, Dunnes, Tesco and selected Centra stores nationwide. To find out more about Baileys Chocolates and browse the full range visit the website at http://www.lirchocolates.com/ baileys-collection.php and join the conversation at @BaileysChocolates