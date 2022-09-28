Bag Pillow – brilliant new idea to protect your luxury handbag

Introducing Bag Pillow, the luxurious solution for caring for your designer handbag collection. Bag Pillow was created by Daniela Espinheira, an avid handbag lover, who struggled to find premium storage and care solutions for her own handbag collection. Being of entrepreneurial spirit, she decided to go ahead and create her own solution.

Bag Pillow which is a tailored fit for HERMÈS Birkin 30



The Bag Pillow shapers created by Daniela are not only functional, but also very elegant and stylish. They come in several styles, sizes, colours and textures to suit your personal interior style and aesthetic.

The classic collection has been purposely crafted to accurately accommodate a variety of Chanel, Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Celine, Gucci, Christian Dior, Balenciaga handbag shapes. With various other shapes and styles available too. Daniela has even designed chain covers to protect the delicate chain strap of your beloved Chanel handbag. She has thought of everything!

Need something bespoke? No problem, Daniela and her team can custom make bespoke handbag pillows to any dimensions, for example for the Hermès vintage Birkin design, which would be a highly coveted handbag for any premium handbag collector.

Whether it’s an iconic handbag heirloom passed down from days gone by, or a design from the latest seasons collection, you will want to protect your premium handbag.

Bag Pillow will allow you to do just that, by protecting your handbags shape, preventing creasing, keeping the interior of the handbag free of moisture and dust and preserving the longevity of your treasured item.

With eco-awareness on everyone’s conscience, minding what you have and caring for your investment pieces is now more important than ever. The current trend of re-using, re-selling and re-purposing your items, has also made correct handbag care, storage and maintenance even more relevant.

Bag Pillow also offer a range of chain covers.



Prices start at just €15 for a small size pillow. Whether you are a premium handbag collector, a first-time handbag lover or a very on-trend gift giver, this is a fantastic solution to lovingly caring for your premium handbags. Check out www.bagpillow.com or follow bag_pillow_official for more details.