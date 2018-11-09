‘Backstreet’s back’: The 90s boyband is coming to Dublin

Backstreet’s back, alright!

The Backstreet Boys are coming to Ireland and fans couldn't be more excited.

The boyband announced their upcoming gig and will be here this summer.

On June 11, 2019, the iconic band will play in the 3Arena in Dublin.

The performance will be part of their DNA World Tour which starts off on May 11 and is their biggest arena tour in 18 years.

The heartthrobs will travel across Europe, the UK, and North America for three months, performing in massive venues along the way.

So why the comeback tour?

The 90s stars are releasing a new album called DNA on January 25 and wish to promote their new sound across the world.

But don’t worry, we’re sure they will bless our ears with their biggest hits -the theme songs to our childhood and teenage angst days.

The Boys also released their new single “Chances” today. The Ryan Tedder and Shawn Mendes penned track puts a modern twist on their usual harmonies.

It is part of their tenth album and a small preview of what we can expect from their new music.

“This era we are exploring each element of our career – spanning 25 years – that have been the building blocks of what we call the Backstreet Boys today!” the band said.

“Thank you all for coming on this journey. Things are about to get interesting!”

Tickets for the Dublin show go on sale Friday November 16 at 10am, and you can buy them on their website.

We can’t wait for our favourite boyband to come to the Irish stage and relive some of our best girlhood memories.