Back to work! Harry and Meghan carry out first engagement of 2020

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to their royal duties today as they visited Canada House in London. The couple’s visit comes after they celebrated the New Year in British Columbia with their son Archie.

Harry and Meghan met the Canadian High Commissioner to thank the people of Canada for their warmth and kindness during their stay.

They looked as happy as ever as they greeted the public outside Canada House this afternoon.

During this afternoon’s engagement, Meghan and Harry viewed a special exhibition by Indigenous Canadian artist Skawennati. They also met different members of the High Commission team at Canada House.

The royals and Janice Charette also sat down to enjoy tea and Nanaimo bars in the British Columbia Room, as a nod to their Canada trip.

The couple took a six week break from royal duties to recharge their batteries and to enjoy the holidays with their little boy Archie and Meghan’s mum Doria Ragland.

Welcome back. Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex arrive at Canada House to meet the staff and thank them for the warm hospitality they received on their recent stay.#royals #MeghanMarkle@ShutterstockNow pic.twitter.com/COWjiD0oIH — Rookie (@royalfocus1) January 7, 2020

The Sussexes last royal engagement took place on Remembrance Day in November so there’s no doubt they feel well rested after their break. They certainly looked as happy as ever as they arrived at today's engagement at Canada House.

We’re excited to see all of the wonderful projects and engagements Harry and Meghan have planned for 2020.