Back to college? It’s time to RE: CONNECT

It’s finally here – the time we’ve been waiting for, for eighteen long and boring months – we’re back on campus ladies!

The lectures, the random nights out in the college bar, the meeting friends for coffee in the on-campus café – it’s all back and we’re absolutely buzzing to jump straight back into it! We’ve been robbed of some of the best times of our college experience, so now it’s time to make the most of it and get back to our social lives with a bang.

And while we can’t wait to see friends, go on nights out and decorate our new accommodation, the thing we’re most excited for? It’s definitely updating our college autumn wardrobe!

We love those first few weeks when everyone’s out to impress and wearing their cutest outfits and we’re buzzing to show off ours! And there’s nothing we love better than being comfy, chic and sustainable – which is where Gym+Coffee’s new range comes in.

Their new collection for Autumn-Winter season is called RE: CONNECT – so it’s literally all about getting back out there again and having awesome things to do, an amazing crew to do things with and high-quality gear to do it in! Their athleisure wear is undergoing a sustainable overhaul as well, with many of their products featuring recycled materials, meaning not only are you looking good, but you’re also doing good!

When it comes to putting together our college ‘fits what we really want is choice, comfort and style all in one. This range has brand new styles, colours and product that make for the ultimate versatile wardrobe, perfect for the shifting seasons. Stay ahead of the game this semester by getting your hands on gear perfect for the cooler temps for your walk to campus!

Gym+Coffee’s range have the cosy relaxed pieces you need for keeping warm and stylish while strolling to lectures, and their new sports bras with matching leggings are sure to turn heads in the gym! Check out some of our favourite pieces from the collection below to live your best ‘main character’ life on campus this year!

Gym+Coffee Chill Track Crop Crew (RRP €40)

This alabaster and wisteria blue wide crew neck is the perfect ‘fit for when you want a lazy day but don’t want to compromise on style. The relaxed fit with a soft crop and ribbed collar makes for a sleek and laid-back look that takes you from lectures to the library to the gym in a seamless transition. Pair with the Chill Track Jogger (€60) for the ultimate coordinated look.

Gym +Coffee All-In Sports Bra (RRP €45)

In sexy black and sangria colouring, this is the crossover peek-a boo-backed-bra that is going to change your gym game. No more chunky and unflattering sports bras – with this subtle v-neck and lots of support, you can combine function and fashion with these gorgeous sports bras.

Gym+Coffee Embassy Pant (RRP €75)

In a striking anthracite and marble grey colour palette, these pants are a real game changer style for both men and women. Bringing luxury comfort and super-flex to a smart, commuter-style set of bottoms, the only thing better than the stunning style is the fact that they have pockets! In a flattering slim fit – with elasticated, high waist design for maximum comfort -these will quickly become your running-late-to-a-lecture, late-nights-in-the-library go to!

Gym+Coffee Run Free Tee (RRP €30)

One of their sustainably made pieces featuring recycled polyester, lightweight and breathable fabric in a gorgeous teal colour, this Run Free Tee is our new gym favourite. Designed to give you your best and most breathable training session yet, hit the gym in style and turn heads on the treadmill! Match it up with the Gym+Coffee Contender Shorts (RRP €40) with a handy zippable back pocket for keys and gym cards. In a lightweight and quick dry fabric, this set is stretchy, flexible and ready for all types of training, running or exercise, helping you meet your fitness goals.