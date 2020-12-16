TOWIE’s Georgia and Tommy are expecting their first child

Huge congratulations to The Only Way Is Essex stars, Georgia Kousoulou and Tommy Mallet who have revealed that they’re expecting their first child together.

The mum-to-be announced her pregnancy to her 1.2M Instagram followers on Tuesday evening, sharing a lovely snap of her and Tommy holding up a copy of their baby’s scan, the two of them looking equally elated and surprised.

“WE ARE HAVING A BABY!!! MAY 2021,” Georgia wrote, revealing her due date month.

“We are so excited for this next chapter in our lives. Such lovely news to end this crazy year! Let the next chapter begin,” she added lovingly.

Fans, friends and family rushed to the comment section to wish the pair congratulations, including a shocked Vicky Pattison who exclaimed, “OH MY F***INGGGGG GOOODDDDDD!!!! I just screamed and Ercan nearly crashed the car. I’m so happy for you both.”

Meanwhile, Mrs. Hinch gushed, “Omg this is just amazing news!! Congratulations guys,” followed by three heart emojis.

Former TOWIE star and new mum Lydia Bright commented, “You are going to make the best mumma. I am so beyond excited for our summer 2021 at the caravans with our bubba’s. Love you forever.”

Luckily for us, we’ll get to see the excited soon-to-be parents announce the wonderful news to the rest of the TOWIE cast on Wednesday night’s episode of the show.

Teasing the big reveal, Georgia says, “Honestly it’s the best thing ever, so special and so emotional & no one knew so it was even better. I literally don’t know how we kept it to ourselves!! Get your tissues ready.”

Congratulations to the soon-to-be parents — we can’t wait to meet your little bundle of joy next May!