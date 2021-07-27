Baby joy! Paris Hilton is reportedly pregnant with her first child

It seems congratulations might be in order as American socialite Paris Hilton and her fiancé Carter Reum are reportedly expecting their first baby.

The 40-year-old businesswoman, actress and singer is about to become a mother as reported by Page Six. This exciting news comes six months after Paris revealed that she was undergoing IVF treatment this past January.

However, as of now both Paris and Carter have yet to either confirm or deny this exciting pregnancy news.

Speaking on The Trend Reporter with Mara podcast earlier this year, Paris discussed her journey to becoming a mother, revealing that she even consulted good pal Kim Kardashian, who welcomed two of her own babies into the world via surrogate.

“We have been doing the IVF, so I can pick twins if I like. Kim is actually the one who told me about that. I didn’t even know anything about it,” Paris explained.

Paris also commented on her desire to go with IVF is because it's “the only way” in which she could choose her babies’ sex, ensuring that she has “twins that are a boy and a girl.”

“It was tough, but I knew it would be worth it. I did it a couple of times,” Paris recalled, referring to her egg retrieval procedure.

Starting a family truly was a really important next step for Paris, which she’s been wanting to experience for quite some time. “I really do believe that having a family and having children is the meaning of life,” Paris went on to confess, adding, “I haven't got to experience that yet, because I didn't feel like anybody deserved that love from me, and now I finally found the person who does.”