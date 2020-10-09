Baby joy! Mindy Kaling announces the birth of her second child

Actress, screenwriter and comedian Mindy Kaling surprised us all last night by announcing on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert that she had given birth to her second child over a month ago.

Similarly to her first pregnancy, The Office star had kept this one under wraps too. Mindy hinted that she had some "big news" to reveal last night in an Instagram post before the show. "Join me as I talk to Stephen about my @amazon essay collection, Nothing Like I Imagined, and drop some big news!" the mum-of-two teased.

Talk-show host Stephen enquired about this big news, asking, "If you wouldn't mind sharing with our audience I think they'd be thrilled to find out something extraordinary that nobody knows up until this moment."

"I'm telling it for the first time now, it feels so strange. But I gave birth to a baby boy on September 3," Mindy excitedly revealed, to which a shocked Stephen exclaimed, "No one even knew you were pregnant!"

"I know! I know! This is news to a lot of people," the 41-year-old mum relented before revealing her son's sweet name. "His name is Spencer," she added.

Mindy is also the proud mum to her 2-year-old daughter, Katherine, who she is notoriously private about, yet to reveal the father's identity. Mindy also rarely shares photos of her little girl on social media, and when she does, she never shows her face, only Katherine's back or hands.

"It's really essential to my life that there be something not everybody knows about. That's a boundary, but it's a very small boundary. Everything else I really don't have any issue sharing," Mindy shared in a previous interview with Glamour.

It's presumed Mindy was able to keep her pregnancy quiet for so long due to the lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic.

Huge congratulations to Mindy on her new little bundle of joy!