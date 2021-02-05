Baby joy! Makeup Guru Tara Anderson welcomes baby #2

Tara Anderson is now a proud mum-of-two! The Irish makeup artist announced the wonderful news on social media this morning, as she introduced the world to her beautiful little boy.

“Jools Anderson came into our world earlier this week,” Tara, otherwise known as @Tara_makeup on Instagram, lovingly wrote, revealing her second son’s gorgeous name.

“We are enjoying every second of him and I’m dying for him to meet his big brother Gene,” the mum-of-two added, referring to her eldest boy, two-year-old Gene, whom she shares with husband Daniel.

Of course, friends and fans alike rushed to the comment section to offer messages of congratulations, including fellow influencer Dr. Doireann O’Leary who commented, “Congratulations Tara!! He’s beautiful!”

Aoibhín Garrihy gushed, “What a perfect little bundle of joy. Huge congrats to you all, such wonderful news.”

Meanwhile Virgin Media’s Glenda Gilson wrote, “Aww tara such great news, congratulations to you all! Hope you’re feeling great xxxx”

Tara announced the exciting news that she was expecting last summer, by sharing a series of photos of little Gene adorably wearing a white t-shirt, with the words, “Big Brother” emblazoned across his chest.

“Just when I thought my heart couldn’t get more full…We have been blessed with another little Wonderwall. Gene is going to be the best Big Brother,” she revealed.

Since then Tara has been documenting her pregnancy with her 166K followers and showing off her fabulous maternity style, giving us a fair bit of fashion inspo along the way.

We wish Tara and Daniel a huge congratulations and best wishes for this exciting new chapter.