Baby Joy! Love Island’s Jessica Hayes is pregnant with baby #2

It seems congratulations are in order for this former Love Island star, Jessica Hayes, who has just revealed that she’s pregnant with her second child.

The 27-year-old revealed the exciting news on Instagram on Monday night, following an interview with New magazine.

“Guess 2020 wasn’t so bad after all…” Jessica wrote in her announcement, alongside a gorgeous photo with her 17-month-old son, Presley and her fiancé Dan Lawry, with Jessica showing off her growing bump.

Family, friends and fans of the reality star rushed to the comment section to share their excitement, including Charlotte Dawson, another reality dating star who’s also expecting.

“OMG !!!!!!!!!” a surprised Charlotte commented, followed by, “I’m soooooooooo excited,” and another comment which read, “Amazing news. Xxxxxxxx,” which was followed by a line of red heart emojis.

If you think Charlotte seemed a bit taken back, imagine how surprised Jessica was when she only found out she was expecting, three months into her pregnancy.

“I’m four months now. I actually found out really late. I was near enough three months when I found out, so it’s quite new. It’s great, though, as I feel like I’ve done nearly half [of the pregnancy] now,” the expectant mum revealed to New magazine.

“It was early October. I was feeling really sick for a while and I was thinking, 'There’s something wrong with me, I don’t know what it is.'"

“I’ve always said I wanted a big family. I’ve always had visions of being in a house with everyone round the table. We were like, ‘Definitely, when Presley’s three,’ so obviously it wasn’t planned, but we’re over the moon regardless. I’m still quite young and it’s nice to get it done early.”

Congratulations to you both on this exciting adventure!