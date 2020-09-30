Baby Joy! Kevin Hart and Eniko welcome second child together

Big congratulations are in order for Hollywood actor, Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko, as they welcome the birth of their second child together.

The happy parents tied the knot in 2016, and already share a beautiful two-year-old son, Kenzo Kash. The 41-year-old standup comedian also has two other children, 12-year-old Hendrix and 15-year-old Heaven, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Torrei.

Credit: instagram.com/enikohart

Eniko Hart announced the birth of their little girl on Instagram this afternoon. She posted the words, “Nine months preparing to fall in love for a lifetime,” followed by a caption which read, “Thankful – grateful – blessed. A little bit of heaven sent down to earth. Welcome to the world baby girl. We couldn’t love you more.”

The new mum then revealed the unusual name they chose for their daughter, Kaori Mai Hart, followed by the day of her birth, September 29 2020.

Credit: instagram.com/enikohart

Eniko has been giving her followers and fans regular bump updates throughout her pregnancy, which she revealed in a touching Instagram post back in March, writing, “Baby #2 in the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful! Soon to be a family of 6 #glowingandgrowing.”

She also revealed the baby’s gender in another post with all three of Kevin’s children, announcing, “OH BABY, it’s a little lady."

"This Mother’s Day God has blessed us with another baby girl, this pregnancy felt the exact same I could’ve sworn we were having another boy. I literally screamed, laughed, and cried when we found out this time around because she & Kenzo are what I’ve always prayed for.”

Credit: instagram.com/enikohart

“Dreams really do come true, and we are filled with so much JOY! (Can’t you tell, look at Zo) Our little family is growing and starting to finally feel complete."

"Soon enough the little ones will be running and bossing us all around. Lol! She is already loved in so many ways..and we’re so anxious to meet her,” the now mum-of-two added.

Congratulations on becoming parents again Kevin and Eniko Hart — we can’t wait to meet little Kaori.