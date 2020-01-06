Baby joy for That ’70s Show star Topher Grace and wife Ashley

Huge congratulations are in order for That ‘70s Show star Topher Grace who is set to become a dad for the second time.

The actor and his wife Ashley revealed they were expecting baby number two at the Art Of Elysium's 13th Annual celebration in LA this weekend.

The parents looked thrilled as Ashley showed off her baby bump in a stunning floral dress.

The Black Mirror actor told Jennifer Howell, “As you can see, we're expecting our second. And after learning what toddlers are really like, this one is all yours Jen."

Fans of the actor were quick to congratulate him and Ashley on their joyous news.

One said, ‘Congrats again, Topher and @ashley_hinshaw! Much deserved.’

‘Wonderful news … what a great year it will be for you both,’ another gushed.

One wrote, ‘Congrats you two!! Grace, party of four!’

Topher and Ashley are already parents to three-year-old daughter Mabel. They welcomed their little girl on November 1, 2016.

2020 is set to be quite the special year for Topher and his family.