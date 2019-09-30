Baby #4 on the way for actor Ricky Martin and his husband Jwan Yosef

Huge congratulations are in order for Ricky Martin and his husband Jwan Yosef who are set to welcome their fourth child together.

The dads’ family is about to get a lot bigger.

The actor confirmed the joyous news during the 23rd annual Human Rights Campaign National Dinner in Washington over the weekend.

The 47-year-old couldn’t help but gush about his family during his speech, “My family's here. Jwan, I don't see you, but my husband, Jwan, I love you. My beautiful twins, Valentino and Matteo, they're also here.

“I love you with all my heart, you're my strength, you inspire me every day, you motivate me to keep doing what I'm doing and you guys are amazing kids. You guys are amazing."

“And by the way, I have to announce that we are pregnant. We are waiting. All right! I love big families."

The American Crime Story star has always wanted a big family.

He told People, “I want four more pairs of twins. I would love to have a big family, but there’s a lot going on at this moment, a lot of work.

Ricky is a dad to 11-year-old sons, Valentino and Matteo, and daughter, Lucia, who turns one on Christmas Eve.