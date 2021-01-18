Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel welcome their second child

Congratulations to Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel, who have confirmed the arrival of baby number two, revealing his unusual yet brilliant name.

Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, Justin confirmed that he and Jessica are now a proud family of four, after the birth of their second son, who they’ve adorably named Phineas.

“His name is Phineas, and he’s awesome!” the Cry Me A River singer exclaimed, adding, “And he’s so cute, and nobody’s sleeping.”

.@JTimberlake told me the name of his new baby! Don’t miss the full interview on my show tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/grBQ9sls0S — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 18, 2021

The name Phineas is derived from Hebrew origin, possibly from the Hebrew name Pinchas, meaning ‘oracle’.

Clearly besotted by his little bundle of joy, Justin continues, “But we’re thrilled. We’re thrilled and couldn’t be happier, very grateful.”

Justin and Jessica are already happy parents to their five-year-old son Silas, born in April 2015, who is already loving being a big brother. “Right now he's very much liking it. Phin can't walk yet or chase him down, so we'll see what happens,” the 39-year-old dad explains.

When it came to adjusting from having one kid to now having two, Justin admits there have been a few challenges.

“We don't see each other anymore,” he joked, adding, “It's a lot of fun. I guess the saying goes ‘go from a zone defense to a man-to-man really quickly’. It's great. Silas is super excited.”

Congratulations to both Justin and Jessica, on your wonderful, growing family.