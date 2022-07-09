AyuGlo tan range by Irish company Ayu Cosmetics is now available at Dunnes Stores.

Irish company Ayu Cosmetics has rolled out its new tanning range AyuGlo at Dunnes Stores and customers can't get enough of it. Just weeks after AyuGlo tan was launched to market via the Ayu online store, it has been snapped up by Dunnes Stores, pharmacies, retail and beauty stockists nationwide. Tan fans across the country have been queueing at their nearest stores to get their hands on AyuGlo tanning products which are set to take the market by storm.

Created by multi award-winning brand Ayu Cosmetics which was founded by renowned Irish make-up artist and female entrepreneur Suzie O’Neill. AyuGlo is a premium tanning range like no other, with a selection of mousse and liquid products to choose from in light-medium and medium-dark shades.

The range of natural guide shades are quick drying, easy to apply and smell gorgeous. AyuGlo is also packed with skin loving ingredients including, Vitamin E and truffle extract making it suitable for all skin types. In addition, it contains excellent antioxidant properties which work to hydrate and nourish the skin, ensuring easy application and an even fade. It is suitable for sensitive skin, safe to use during pregnancy, vegan friendly and is not tested on animals.

Much to the delight of tan fans and those who share close quarters with them, AyuGlo also has a unique scent that is simply divine. A romantic blend of feminine sophistication with pretty and fun-loving dreams, they smell gorgeous.

Suzie O’Neill owner of Ayu is a massive fan of tan, she wears it all the time herself and always felt it was a natural progression for the brand to step into the tan market, commenting “I always wanted to develop a tan which solved all the issues we’ve all experienced using other tans available. Our customers were constantly asking when we were going to bring out a tan, so there was a demand there from our valued customers too, so needless to say we responded determinedly. Ayu Cosmetics have a core range of products which we are so proud of, we were never going to bring out hundreds of cosmetic products for the sake of it. Each product that we develop is created to cater for our customers first and foremost, those who have been loyal supporters of Ayu since the very start.”

Since Ayu was established Suzie and her team have curated a range of cosmetics that makes it as easy as possible for women to achieve a flawless natural look every day. Suzie O’Neill and her team are dedicated to empowering women with the tools and knowledge to bring out their best selves. The Ayu mission is to show women how to enhance their natural beauty rather than mask it and Ayu’s new tanning range AyuGlo does exactly that and more.

Initially AyuGlo is available at the following Dunnes Stores outlets; Cornelscourt, Stephen’s Green, Swords Pavilion, Liffey Valley, Donaghmede, Blanchardstown, New Jetland Shopping Centre, Bandon Road, Bishopstown, Patrick’s Street Cork City, Douglas, Ennis, Tralee, Dungarvan, Kieran’s Street Kilkenny, Newbridge, Gorey, Knocknacarra and Briarhill.

Speaking of the AyuGlo research and development journey, Suzie explained it hasn’t been without its challenges, “I really wanted to develop a tan that was super easy to apply, full of skin loving ingredients and gave the most beautiful natural finish and I’m proud to say we’ve 1000% nailed it. It has been by far the toughest product we have created to date, and I won’t lie, there were many days that I second guessed what we were doing but I am happy that we stuck with it and battled through.

We’ve learned so much about ourselves and business in general during this process. As one of my favourite quotes goes ‘if you want to see the sunshine, you have to weather the storm’. The hard days are always worth it in the end when you’re doing something you are passionate about, so if you are feeling stuck or like you want to throw in the towel, don’t!! Keep moving forward, no matter the speed, forward is forward.”

Suzie O’Neill



Ayu is a very well established and popular brand with online and instore offerings nationwide. Pop up shops at Dundrum and more recently Kildare Village further enhanced brand awareness and it boasts a combined social media audience of over 310,000 active Ayu loving and engaged followers. More recently Nina Carberry has been announced as Brand Ambassador of Ayu Cosmetics. Nina a former Irish national hunt jockey who won Dancing with the Stars earlier this year, has just been unveiled as the latest coach to join RTÉ’s Ireland’s Fittest Family. A perfect fit for the popular Irish cosmetics brand, Nina has been a massive fan of Ayu products and has been a loyal customer for years.

Not only a product of a wholly Irish owned company, AyuGlo is also produced here in Ireland, bringing with it regional employment, a lower carbon footprint than its competitors and a remarkable product distribution service to its valued stockists. For a full list of stockists visit ayu.ie today.