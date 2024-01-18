Ayu brand founder Suzie O’Neill hosts a sold-out girls’ day out at Lawlor’s Hotel, Naas

Ayu Cosmetics’ sold-out Girls Day Out extravaganza proved to be an extraordinary success as guests enjoyed a fun-filled afternoon of beauty, fashion, health and more at Lawlor’s Hotel, Naas, as well as a goodie bag packed with gorgeous products.

The line-up on the day included skincare chats with Neostrata, an amazing masterclass by Suzie O’Neill, Owner of Ayu Cosmetics, a styling session by Kildare Village Stylist Jess Colivet, as well as insightful health tips from Laura Dowling of Fabulous Pharmacist, and Leah Cooney from Holistic Health.

Guests also had the opportunity to browse a variety of pop-up shops offering high-quality products, discovering the latest trends and indulging in some retail therapy from brands such as LaLaLara, Fabü Wellness, Leah’s Holistics, Neostrata, and of course, Ayu Cosmetics.

Kicking off the afternoon was Gillian from skincare brand Neostrata. Gillian shared her expertise in a skincare talk, offering valuable insights and tips for maintaining healthy and radiant skin.

Suzie O’Neill stepped into the driver seat to conduct an engaging masterclass, unveiling professional tips and tricks to enhance your beauty regimen using the coveted Ayu Cosmetics products. From Fresh Faced Twenty-Somethings to Vanity Veterans, Ayu know exactly how to cater for the ageless mindset, believing that looking and feeling beautiful has no expiration date.

Empowering women with the superpower of enhancing their true beauty effortlessly, this Irish-owned premium cosmetics company takes pride in creating eternal beauty throughout the generational standards, and that can be seen amongst their angelic, ageless muses. Ayu’s range of carefully curated cosmetics caters for their loyal following of women of all ages across the globe, helping them to achieve that classic, natural radiance by honouring their inner beauty, reaching the ultimate level of self-confidence through the power of cosmetics.

Jess Colivet’s inspiring styling session saw her share her expertise on fashion trends and personal styling for every body type, age and personal taste.

Holistic health was the next topic, with Leah Cooney guiding guests through practices that promote optimum wellbeing and balance in your life. Laura Dowling, aka Fabulous Pharmacist, provided the guests with valuable insights into health and wellness, offering expert advice to enhance your overall wellbeing.

In a heartfelt effort to make a difference, Ayu hosted a raffle during the event, with all proceeds going to 'The Conor Foley Neuroblastoma Foundation.' This noble cause is particularly close to their hearts as a member of the Ayu team sadly lost her daughter, Emily, at the age of 7 years old to Neuroblastoma. Ayu aim to honour Emily's memory by raising as much money as possible to support this impactful foundation.

Check out their full range in-store at Kildare Village, Mahon Point Cork, and online via www.ayu.ie, with international shipping options available.