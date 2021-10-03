Award winning Waxperts team launch at-home waxing brand ‘Heire’

Heire, (pronounced Hair, a legacy to the brand's Irish roots, Eire/Ireland) is an Irish owned at home waxing solution, for times when you cannot make it to your professional salon. Brought to you by founders, Ellen Kavanagh and Trish O’Brien, of award-winning professional waxing brand, Waxperts. With over 32 years’ experience between them, Ellen and Trish have owned and operated a successful waxing nly salon for over 13 years and truly are the ultimate Waxperts!

Heire was born because of a gap identified in the global waxing market by Ellen and Trish. The devastating impacts caused by COVID leading to salons shutting down led to the duo noticing there was not an at home substitute where you could still achieve salon results at an impeccable standard.

Hot Wax Kit – €18.99 (limited time introductory price. RRP €21.99)

An easy 3 step kit for precision removal. We recommend our Hot Wax Kit for face (eyebrows, upper lip, facial hair) underarm and bikini waxing.

Each Waxing Kit includes:

2 Pre-Wax Wipes

2 After-Wax Wipes

Large bamboo spatula

Small bamboo spatula

85g of hot wax pellets

Microwavable jar (can be used in hot water in a pot).

Salon quality hot wax pellets you melt in your microwave.

This waxing kit is suitable for delicate areas like the face, underarm and bikini.

Strip Wax Kit – €10.00 (limited time introductory price. RRP €13.99)

Ready to use 3 step kits with unique design for precision removal. Use on legs, backs, chests, toes. Not suitable for face, underarm or bikini. Made by professional waxers for at-home use. HEIRE will help you achieve the very best results possible, using the best wax with some top tips along the way. Experience brought directly to you.

Each kit includes:

20 Large Wax Strips

20 Small Wax Strips

2 Pre-Wax Wipes

2 After-Wax Wipes

Easy to use. 'S' shaped easy to pull grip on our wax strips.

This kit offers flexible, easy removal and it works on short hairs 1.5mm-3mm. It has a delicate and gentle scent and with soothing oils from oats, coconuts and rice. Step-by-step instructions are included too.

Heire customers know what they want. You can’t beat having the benefits of flexibility and the efficiency of having salon quality home waxing kits for convenience, privacy, last minute fixes or travel needs at home. We all know the struggle of something coming up last minute where you just don’t have the time to run out to the salon. No need to worry because Heire will fix just that.

Ellen and Trish break down the ’how to’ to help their customers get the best results and will have video tutorials and clips shared regularly on their social channels. While not everyone is a professional waxer, Ellen and Trish want the opportunity for customers to achieve the best results possible for their skin.

To learn more or purchase visit www.heirewax.com.