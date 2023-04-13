Award-winning Irish singer to appear on Late Late Show

We’ve almost made it to the end of the week which means we have an entire weekend to relax ahead of us after a busy Bank Holiday.

What better way to kick off the weekend than by watching some quality entertainment? And of course, Ryan Tubridy has just that. The line-up for Friday's Late Late Show has been revealed and there are a whole host of wonderful guests joining Ryan on the couch.

Award-winning, multi-platinum singer-songwriter Hozier will be on the show for a world-exclusive performance of two new brand-new songs. The Wicklow native will discuss his brand-new EP Eat Your Young and reveal how he celebrated the 10 year anniversary since the release of Take Me to Church. Hozier will also be sharing his plans for a busy summer ahead of touring.

Author, broadcaster, and podcaster Stefanie Preissner will be making an appearance on Friday’s show to talk about her difficult path to motherhood, how being a parent is the hardest thing she has done and why she wants autism acceptance rather than awareness.

Emmy-winning comedian and actor Bob Odenkirk will be chatting to Ryan about how playing a dodgy but loveable lawyer in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul saved him in more ways than one. Bob will also be opening up about becoming an unlikely action star in his late 50s and why Ireland's Dave Allen inspired him to pursue a career in comedy.

Ryan will speak with Maurice and Kandice Barron about their daughter Ava, a cancer survivor. US President Joe Biden referenced the family in both his State of the Union and his St Patrick's Day addresses.

For music lovers, The Tumbling Paddies will be providing the musical entertainment for the night as the six-piece folk trad band from Co Fermanagh will be performing.

All this and much more on The Late Late Show on RTÉ One & RTÉ Player, Friday, 14 April.