Aveeno launches face care collection for sensitive skin

For the first time in Ireland, from much-loved skincare brand Aveeno, comes a new, unique range of face care, offering a calming and restorative solution for sensitive skin.

Available at pharmacies nationwide, the new Aveeno Calm & Restore range contains four hero products to be used as part of a daily skin regime including a nourishing Cleanser, soothing Toning Lotion, Triple Oat Serum and Oat Gel Moisturiser – all formulated with prebiotic oat, known for helping soothe and repair your skin, while restoring the skin’s moisture barrier.

The range is designed for sensitive skin and contains a new ingredient for the Aveeno® range in Ireland, calming feverfew known for its antioxidant properties which helps calm the skin.

Aveeno harnesses the goodness of nature and the power of science to keep your skin looking healthy. Dermatologist tested, the new Aveeno Calm & Restore range is clinically proven to nourish skin, by expertly combining science with the soothing and restoring properties of its ingredients.

Aveeno understands when your skin feels good, you can't help but feel good. That’s why Aveeno products are formulated specially for your skin, going beyond the surface to leave a deeper impact on your overall well-being. Through recognising the role healthy looking skin plays in achieving holistic well-being, you can feel more empowered and confident in the skin you’re in.

The Aveeno Face Calm + Restore range for sensitive skin is available in pharmacies nationwide and includes:

Nourishing Oat Cleanser 200ml RRP €9.99

Gentle soap-free cleanser to cleanse the skin of impurities leaving skin feeling soothed & nourished.

Oat Toning Lotion 200ml RRP €9.99

Gentle toner for a final cleansing step to remove residues such as make up leaving the skin ultra-refreshed.

Triple Oat Serum 30ml RRP €15.99

Triple oat complex (Colloidal oat, oat oil and oat extract) with calming Feverfew which has antioxidant properties. Instantly smoothes and fortifies the skin’s moisture barrier.

Oat Gel Moisturiser 50ml RRP €12.99

Light-weight cooling gel moisturiser giving 24-hour moisturisation with prebiotic Oat known to help soothe & repair skin.