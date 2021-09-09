Autumnal Bake: This Rhubarb Crumble is the perfect warming recipe

Now that we’re well and truly into Autumn, it’s time to embrace those warm and comforting seasonal desserts.

Get ready to devour a whole lot of crumbles, pies and cobblers, because they’re sure to become a weekly staple. Not to mention, they’re the best dessert to serve up after a Sunday Roast!

This Rhubarb Crumble recipe is one of our old, go-to favourites which we find ourselves returning to year after year. We adore that crunchy oat topping and how it compliments the tart rhubarb flavour.

Of course rhubarb and custard are a match made in heaven so make sure to have some on hand when making this delightful dish!

Serves: 6

Prep time: 10 mins

Cook time: 30 mins

Ingredients:

1 kg rhubarb

6 tbsp port

70-100g sugar, to taste

160g butter

220g self-raising flour

Muscavado sugar

100g chopped walnuts

Method:

Chop the rhubarb into small chunks and toss into a saucepan with the port and 70g of sugar. Cook gently until the rhubarb is tender, this takes around 20-30 minutes.

Add more sugar to the rhubarb if you find it bitter.

Transfer the rhubarb to a pie dish and preheat the oven to 180°C/gas 6.

For the topping: Rub the flour and butter together using your fingers in a mixing bowl until the mixture resembles large breadcrumbs.

Combine the sugar and chopped nuts and add to the flour and butter mixture. Mix well.

Spoon the mixture over the rhubarb and place in the oven to bake for 30 minutes, until slightly browned on top.

Serve hot with a hefty pour of custard and a scoop of vanilla ice cream or cream.

Tip: If you don't have enough rhubarb, strawberries are a great alternative to sub in.