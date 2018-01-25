Austrian police focus search on river amid Irishman’s disappearance

It's been almost a week since Ross Hanlon disappeared in the Austrian capital, and according to emerging reports, police are now focusing their search on the River Danube.

Ross, who is from Athboy in Co Meath, had travelled to Vienna with a group of friends in order to celebrate the completion of his college exams.

The 21-year-old, who is a Business student at Dundalk IT, was last seen outside Flex nightclub in the Augartenbrucke area of Vienna at approximately 2am last Friday morning.

Speaking to The Independent, a spokesperson for the Austrian police provided an insight into the case's progression.

"The last thing we know is that the student went down the steps to the river and never came back," they said. "The police are searching with police boats along the Danube."

Ross's brother has confirmed the intentions of the police force on Facebook, informing family and friends of developments.

"Just a quick update on Ross, the police are stepping up their search of the river with sonar and more resources," he wrote.

"Thanks to everyone who has helped and all the kind messages of support. Hang in there Ross, we are going to get you home."