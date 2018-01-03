Man is charged with the murder of Charles McCarthy in Perth

On December 24, Charles McCarthy, a native of Co Cork, died in the Australian city of Perth following an altercation with another man.

Early reports said the father-of-two was fatally injured after a dispute broke out between himself and a fisherman he encountered while he and his wife were waiting for a taxi in the early hours of December 23.

Last week, 34-year Andrew Doan, an Australian native, was charged with causing grievous bodily harm, however according to ABC News, that charge was upgraded to murder during an appearance in Perth Magistrate's Court this morning.

So sorry to hear of the passing of Charlie McCarthy of Upper Aghada who lived in Perth with his young family. Let us keep his family in Perth and here at home in Aghada in our prayers. Picture is of Charlie's family from Facebook via the Irish Times pic.twitter.com/1XRcDBQLye — Aghada Parish (@AghadaParish) December 26, 2017

Doan, who spoke only to confirm his name and enter his plea this morning, will return to court at the end of this month.

Charles is survived by his wife Nicola, and their five-year-old daughter Ciara and two-year-old son, Niall.