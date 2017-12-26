Irish father-of-two dies following stabbing incident in Australia

A father-of-two has died following an altercation in Perth shortly before Christmas.

Charlie McCarthy, originally from Co Cork, was stabbed in the head after an altercation broke out between two fishermen while he and his wife were waiting for a taxi.

According to The Irish Times, the Corkman was transferred to hospital in the aftermath of the incident where he was put on life support.

Family travelled from Ireland to the Australian city to be by Charlie's bedside, and his life support machine was switched off shortly after.

Charlie is survived by his wife Nicola, and their five-year-old daughter and two-year-old son.