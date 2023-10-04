Atomic Kitten’s Natasha Hamilton shares new update on baby girl

Natasha Hamilton has shared an insight into her motherhood experience with her youngest daughter Kitty.

Natasha welcomed her baby girl into the world with her husband Charles Gay back in August.

As her newborn reaches the seven week mark, the Atomic Kitten band member has opened up about perseverance when it comes to her little one’s development.

The 41-year-old headed to Instagram to share a collection of photos with her bundle of joy to her 161K Instagram followers.

The sweet snaps show the mother-and -daughter duo out for a picturesque walk, as well as a selfie of the pair.

Natasha captioned the post, “Today was a great example of perseverance, paying off. Although Kitty is 7 weeks old today, babies development is measured by their due date not the birth date”.

“So development wise, she is only 4 weeks old. So not surprisingly getting out and about with her can be really difficult when I’m on my own as she doesn’t like the separation she feels when she’s in the pram”.

She continued, “Today I set her pram up with her @lovevery.europe sensory toys and they worked a treat! They kept her attention for ages (after a good 20 mins of crying) and then once she settled (by giving her the dummy) she was really looking at the colours/shapes and then fell asleep”.

“We got a gorgeous 1.5 hour walk out the house and around the park – which had just been freshly cut so smelt divine and it was just so lovely to be out in the elements while the weather was dry & sunny and a great sense of achievement”

“We’d have been out longer but she did a massive wet fart so it was time to head home before the poonami escaped!”, she added before saying, “Swipe to see kitty getting big!”.

Many fans of the singer headed to the comments to applaud Natasha’s update on her daughter and to compliment baby Kitty.

One fan wrote, “Brilliant, it's good to get out but it takes a lot of effort, well done”.

“Yeeeey. Aww she’s growing bless her”, penned a second commenter. Another added, “She's beautiful just like her mummy”.

Shortly after announcing Kitty’s birth, Natasha spoke about her newborn’s early arrival, admitting she gave her ‘quite the surprise’.

Posting a montage of photos from her labour on social media, Hamilton explained, “You came in to the world over 3 weeks early giving mummy quite the surprise when daddy was working in london! but you held on in there until he got home”.

“From the second we lay eyes on you, we’ve been totally besotted with you”.

She added, “The first few weeks brought us some challenges and quite a few sleepless nights but your are our little warrior and we are so happy that you are now thriving”.