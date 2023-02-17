Atomic Kitten’s Natasha Hamilton reveals pregnancy

Congratulations are in order for Natasha Hamilton as she has announced she is pregnant.

The Atomic Kitten band member revealed she and her husband Charles Gay “couldn’t be happier” to be expecting a child together.

Natasha shared the wonderful news to Instagram earlier today by posting an adorable video of her pregnancy journey so far.

The 40-year-old captioned the post, “7 years of loving you. 17 months of marriage. We finally got our little miracle. Baby Gay due September 2023. We really couldn’t be any happier xxx”.

A host of Hamilton’s celeb pals rushed to the comments to congratulate her on the wonderful news.

Her Atomic Kitten co-star Jenny Frost penned, “Look at the little tummy!! So happy for you all ….& such a beautiful video, just bursting full of love. love you xxx”.

S Club 7’s Bradley McIntosh wrote, “Wooohoo!! Congratulations guys. Me and the missus sending our love to you both”.

“Ahhhh Yeay!!!! Congratulations darling”, added former Emmerdale star Natalie Andrerson.

The Tide is High singer is already mum to 20-year-old Josh, 18-year-old Harry, 12-year-old Alfie and eight-year-old Ella Rose from previous relationships.

Natasha and Charles tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy in October 2021 after getting engaged in 2016.

Congratulations again to the happy couple!