Ashley James speaks candidly about being pregnant with second child

Former Made in Chelsea star Ashley James announced she is expecting her second child with her partner Tom Andrews just yesterday, and has now opened up about how she is feeling about being pregnant again.

This morning, Ashley spoke candidly in the latest episode of her podcast Mum’s The Word about baby number two.

"I feel a whole range of emotions, part of me is like, ‘What on earth am I doing? Doing it all again after the up and down journey that we’ve been on’, and I think that was one of the reasons why I decided to keep it a secret”.

“I had quite a fear of loss in this pregnancy, just because obviously I experienced an early loss a few months ago, also to be honest, I needed time to process all my different emotions, and to feel like when I told people I was in a place to be excited about it”.

“I feel very fortunate and grateful to be pregnant and to get pregnant as quickly as we did”, the DJ added.

The former reality TV star then went to explain that she was unsure if she should have another child or if she should just have her son Alfie, who is 20 months old.

Ashley spoke about her concerns surrounding whether she could cope with having another child and if she could afford to, and went on to say, “For us, I spoke to so many different people, and for the record, I think it is a hard decision”.

The 35-year-old went on to say, “I feel happy and excited for the next few years and beyond”.

“We have decided that we would have one more baby but after that we are done, I think for us personally”.

Ashley then spoke about her pregnancy symptoms during the first trimester, “I felt really sick, not like some of my friends who are sick a lot and I’m very fortunate that I’ve only been sick twice”.

“It is really different, this pregnancy to the last pregnancy, because number one, we’re not in lockdown, number two, it’s not a first experience”.

In her latest Instagram post about her podcast, James said, “I launched Mums the Word when Alf was about 6 months old, and it coincided with my feelings of despair".

"I’m really proud to have documented all the very real and honest feelings of motherhood, and as I navigate this new chapter- doing pregnancy again, having to give birth after birth trauma, and of course raising a toddler- I promise to share the very real feelings I experience, and not just the highlights reel”.