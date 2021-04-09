Ashley Cain explains how his daughter now only has days to live

Reality TV star Ashley Cain shared a heartbreaking update about his eight-month-old daughter Azaylia, revealing that she now only has days to live.

One month ago, Ashley announced the devastating news that his baby girl’s leukemia had returned. In a lengthy video which the Ex On The Beach star shared to Instagram on Thursday evening, Ashley explains how Azaylia now has tumours all over her body.

“They found tumours in her stomach, her spleen, her lungs, her kidneys as well as the tumours in her brain. The chemotherapy isn’t working. Her disease is that aggressive that nothing they are doing, nothing is working,” the 30-year-old emotionally explained.

Ashley said that despite everything he and his girlfriend, Safiyya Vorajee, had been doing to fight for their daughter’s life, they were now out of options.

“When you hear of all the other kids sick in the hospital, they just want to be at home. And Azaylia hasn’t got a voice yet, but I think if she had a voice she would want to be at home too. So we’re going to take her home and we’re going to enjoy stuff,” Ashley said.

The Challenge star goes on to recall the tough life Azaylia has had, from being in hospital at just eight-weeks-old, to having chemotherapy, operations and transplants. “I feel like the last part of her life I just want to take her home and treat her like a baby” Ashley admits, adding that he wants to “give her the best rest of her life that we can give her.”

“I’ve been strong the whole way through this, but this last week I’ve been numb. Numb to the core. I’ve been upset, I’ve been sad, I’ve been depressed, I’ve been heartbroken. Some days I don’t even know where I am. But I think right about now, I’ve got to step up more than ever, and be stronger than I’ve been the whole time because I’m doing it for her. She needs to see her daddy smiling.”

Our thoughts are with Ashley, Safiyya and Azalia during this unimaginably difficult time.