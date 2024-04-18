Ashanti confirms engagement & expecting first child with Nelly

Ashanti has just dropped two pieces of major news!

The John Tucker Must Die star has announced that she is engaged to her partner Nelly, and that they are also expecting their first child together.

Ashanti took to social media last night to confirm both pieces of news. On her Instagram page, the expectant mum dropped an ad in collaboration with pregnancy test company Proov.

The video showcases Ashanti backstage getting ready for a performance, but seems to be running late.

“How much time do you need?” a member of her team calls out, before the Foolish singer appears with a pregnancy stick and says: ”Uh… I’m gonna need about nine months."

“Baby baby baby baby….,” she penned in the video’s caption.

With the video’s release, Ashanti also provided a statement to Essence, in which she took the chance to confirm her engagement to Hot In Herre rapper Nelly.

“This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope and anticipation. Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé, and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience,” she gushed.

Following both pieces of news, many of Ashanti’s 8.5M followers have been expressing their delight for the happy couple.

“This makes me so happy! Congratulations you two! That’s going to be one blessed baby!” one fan commented on Instagram.

“Congratulations on the engagement and the baby! Such a blessed moment this is,” another added.

Ashanti and Nelly first met in 2003, when they both attended a Grammys press conference.

Fans speculated for many years that the pair were dating. However, it wasn’t until 2015 that Ashanti finally chose to confirm her relationship – and subsequent breakup – with Nelly.

After reuniting for a performance in September 2021, rumours began once again that they had rekindled their relationship. In September 2023, the couple finally revealed that they were dating again, 10 years after their initial split.