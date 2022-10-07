Arthur Gourounlian shares sweet snap from lunch with newborn daughter

Dancing with the Stars judge Arthur Gourounlian has delighted fans with a snap of his newborn, Blake, as they enjoy having lunch out together.

Arthur took to Instagram to share the sweet snap that highlights the multi-tasking parents must do once their child has arrived into the world.

The picture shows the 42-year-old cradling Blake in one hand, while trying to tuck into his soup and brown bread combo with the other.

The dad-of-one captioned the adorable snap, “Papa and Blake having a nice little lunch. How times have changed. I now have another human to feed before me”.

“By the time I got around to having my soup, it was cold. Note to self, feed your child first & then order your food”, he jokingly added.

Arthur’s husband, presenter Brian Dowling, commented on the post to say, “I’m hoping you got a take away for Daddy as he’s on his way home from work & HASN’T EATEN ALL DAY”, to which cook Donal Skehan replied saying, “What do you mean a takeaway?! Sure he’s making a delightful homemade meal?”.

“Oh yeah mmm about that, sorry I had to change the nappy and forgot the bag with your food OOPS”, Arthur joked in response.

A follower of the dancer also commenced on the post, penning, “Welcome to parenthood of cold food”.

“I remember those days, you live and you learn”, added another follower.

Arthur then spoke on his Instagram Stories about his daughter’s Christening. He revealed that he managed to find a venue for the special occasion, but his ‘next mission’ is to find the church and the priest.

Arthur and Brian welcomed baby Blake into the world on September 1, with Brian's sister, Aoife, being the couple's surrogate.