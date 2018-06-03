Ariana Grande’s new BF confirmed their relationship with TWO tattoos

It's been less than a month since Ariana Grande confirmed that she and ex-boyfriend Mac Miller had ended their relationship, and just three days since she and Pete Davison sparked rumours of a potential romance with sweet snaps of their Harry Potter-themed date night, but it looks like things are heating up quite quickly as the 24-year-old's new beau has already shown his dedication to the star with not one, but two tattoos.

In an Instagram posted yesterday, the Saturday Night Live star showed off his new ink that referenced his new girlfriend.

The first, Ariana's signature bunny ears mask sits just below his left ear, while the second simply features the letters A and G tattooed onto his thumb.

Neither Ariana nor Peter shared the pictures on their own accounts, instead they were uploaded by Southern California tattoo artist London Reese.

Ariana Grande's boyfriend Pete Davidson has gotten tattooed her initials and her iconic 'Dangerous Woman' bunny ears. pic.twitter.com/i9cJSNbTs9 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 2, 2018

The couple have not yet commented on the pictures, and it's not yet known if Ariana returned the sentiment.

It comes after both stars parted ways with their long-term partners, with Pete's ex, Cazzie Davis responding to his new romance in an Instagram posted on Friday.

"Been in Africa, what's I miss??," she wrote.

It all seems a bit rushed if you ask me, but hey – if they're happy, they're happy.