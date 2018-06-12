Ariana Grande seems to confirm engagement rumours on Twitter

Reports came through last night that Ariana Grande is reportedly engaged to boyfriend Pete Davidson.

The pair only confirmed their relationship one month ago, after Ariana ended things with long-term partner Mac Miller.

The couple reportedly fell hard and fast for one another, with SNL comedian Pete getting two tattoos for Ariana.

HAHAHAHAHAHH HES BEEN BRIEFED — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 12, 2018

Over on Twitter, Ari fans were buzzing over the news, with one saying 'I hope he knows he's marrying us as well.'

Ariana replied to the fan, saying 'he's been briefed' – definitely not denying the engagement rumour.

A source told People magazine: 'It’s a recent engagement. They’re just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time.'

Fashion 'gram Superficial House posted a picture of Ariana appearing to wear an engagement ring on their story.

Ariana has been spotted wearing this particular ring a number of times, including during a performance for I Heart Radio and at her mum's birthday party.