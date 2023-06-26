Ariana Grande posts cute throwback snap to mark 30th birthday

It’s Ariana Grande’s birthday!

The hit thank u, next singer is turning 30 years old today.

Despite remaining relatively quiet on social media while working on the set of the Wicked films, Ariana did decide to treat her 375M followers to an adorable throwback snap for her milestone birthday.

Earlier today, the newly 30-year-old shared a cute picture of herself as a child at Christmas time, beaming sweetly at the camera.

Credit: Ariana Grande Instagram

“hbd, tiny ! i trust you implicitly & have never been prouder of you,” Ariana penned in her caption.

The Grammy award-winner also penned the number “30” amid a bunch of bubble emojis, a subtle nod to her Wicked character Glinda the Good Witch.

Many famous faces have since taken to the comments section of Ariana’s post to wish her a happy birthday.

“If you’re not flirty and thriving, I don’t know who is—happy birthday, @arianagrande !! XX,” exclaimed actress Jennifer Garner, in reference to her iconic film 13 Going On 30.

Credit: Ariana Grande Instagram

“Omg. Happy 30th. I love you,” replied Ariana’s former Victorious co-star Elizabeth Gillies.

“Happiest birthday honey!!” wrote Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness.

“Happy Birthday sending lots of love!!!” added The Kardashians star Kris Jenner.

Ariana’s huge birthday comes as she has been living in London for the past few months, working on the upcoming cinematic adaptation of the musical Wicked. Split into two movies, she will be playing the role of Glinda, alongside Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba.

Credit: Ariana Grande Instagram

Speaking on The Zach Sang Show in 2019 about the possibility of being in Wicked, Ariana admitted that she would “do anything” for a part in the hit musical.

“I love that musical so much. Whenever I’m nervous about anything, I listen front to back to Wicked,” she confessed.

Wicked Part One and Wicked Part Two are due to be released in cinemas in November 2024 and November 2025, respectively. We can’t wait!