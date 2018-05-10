Ariana Grande has reportedly spilt from long-term BF Mac Miller

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller have ended their relationship after almost two-and-a-half years together.

According to E! News, the Ariana, 24, and Mac Miller, 26, split because of their busy work schedules, however they are said to have remained close friends.

The news comes just two weeks after the pair were spotted looking more loved up than ever at Coachella, though fans did begin to speculate about the singer's relationship status after she attended the 2018 Met Gala solo.

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Apr 20, 2018 at 11:54pm PDT

The pair, who have been dating since 2016, met three years before when they recorded The Way together.

Speaking about their relationship Ariana said: "We have loved and adored and respected each other since the beginning, since before we even met, just because we were fans of each other's talent."

The stars have worked together multiple times since then and even shared the stage at the One Love Manchester concert last July.

Ariana will be kept busy over the next few months as she prepares to release her new album Sweetener.

very proud of this girl right here Welcome back. We missed you. One of a kind. https://t.co/aUJC9UL9fb — Mac (@MacMiller) April 20, 2018

Mac shared support for the new project on Twitter last month, saying: "Very proud of this girl right here. Welcome back. We missed you. One of a kind."