Ariana Grande spotted holding hands with rumoured new boyfriend

Ariana Grande has been spotted holding hands with rumoured boyfriend Mikey Foster, of Social House, who she's set to score her sixth number one with for their latest song Boyfriend.

Romance rumours are increasingly being fuelled, Us Weekly reports. The pair were out at Siena Tavern with a group of pals as well as the singer's mum, Joan.

According to Us' source, some PDA occurred and we are GASPING. Ari was performing at Lollapalooza this weekend in Chicago, but hasn't confirmed the speculation about herself and Foster's relationship.

“Ariana and Mikey were holding hands at one point while they were there,” a source told the publication. The two "arrived separately," the source continued.

People originally reported the two were dating over the weekend, but The Blast broke the news of their relationship, writing that multiple sources told them that Grande and Foster's "professional relationship and friendship has taken a passionate new turn in the recent months."

The outlet wrote that they have been "seriously enjoying each other's company, and have quietly been elevating their relationship. However, they are far from boyfriend/girlfriend and are apparently just feeling things out."

Foster shared a birthday tribute with his Instagram followers for Grande two months ago, gushing about her talent;

"You're one of the most incredible people the universe has to offer. I hope this year offers u nothing but the joy you deserve. Love you. Happy Birthday" he wrote.

Grande commented on his Instagram, "Love you sooooo much." Despite the lyrics of their tune denying their boyfriend/girlfriend status, Ari doesn't seem to be saying Thank U, Next just yet,

