Are you a massive hot chocolate fan? Insomnia is calling for team of testers!

Come forth and share your chocolatey wisdom! To celebrate the Easter bank holiday, Insomnia is calling for all choco-nuts to tell them why they should be part of its brand-new panel of Insomnia Chocolatiers. Those chosen will decide what makes it onto the coffee company's upcoming winter hot chocolate menu by tasting some brand-new chocolatey creations inspired by all-time favourites.

Those who wish to apply can head over to Insomnia's Instagram and explain why they think they are the smoothest hot chocolate lover in the business.

The chosen Insomnia Chocolatiers will come together this summer to trial and test all of Insomnia's hot chocolate creations and have their say on what makes it onto the delectable new menu.

Entry to the competition closes Thursday 20th April. A group of Insomnia Judges will select the 6 winners and they will be announced on the Insomnia Instagram page on Tuesday 2nd May. The tasting session will take place in July.

