Applications are open for The Late Late Valentine’s Show

Single and looking for plans ahead of Valentine’s Day? Look no further.

Today, RTÉ have announced that applications are now open for The Late Late Valentine’s Show 2023, so what are you waiting for?

If you’re single and ready to mingle, why not apply to be part of the audience for The Late Late Show’s Valentine’s Day special.

Credit: RTÉ/ Andres Poveda

On Friday, February 10, Ryan Tubridy will be hosting a special episode of his wonderful Friday night chat show with the entire audience being made up of singletons. What a dream!

There will be a jam-packed show with a guest list full of celebrities and fantastic music to keep everyone entertained for the evening of matchmaking.

You can even attend the show with your pals, as long as you're all single, to have a whale of a time with Ryan Tubridy.

Ryan is appealing in particular to anyone with disaster dating stories, funny relationship icks or those with a love dilemma, so if this sounds a little too familiar and you fancy the chance to be picked to be part of the show, apply here.

On the form, you will be asked a number of questions, including why you want to appear in the audience and if you have any hidden talents.

Another thing to remember is that you have to be over 18 and not camera shy to give The Late Late Valentine’s Show a go this year and possibly find your Prince Charming or the woman of your dreams!